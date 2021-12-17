NSW, Victoria Scrap 72-Hour Rule For International Arrivals

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the extended isolation ruling was scrapped to help simplify the situation for international arrivals and flight staff through the busy Christmas period.

“With both states achieving high double vaccination rates and rapidly rolling out booster vaccination programs, the introduction of new streamlined arrivals processes will simplify and clarify the process for travellers, airlines and airports,” the two state governments said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Previously, all fully vaccinated international arrivals in both NSW and Victoria had to get a test as soon as possible and isolate for 72 hours, regardless of when they received their negative test result.

"The 72-hour isolation period is no longer required, and those arrivals and aircrew already in isolation may leave once they receive a negative PCR test."

In the latest statistics, NSW recorded 2,482 COVID cases and one death as of 8pm Friday.

The state recorded a leap in cases the day prior, with a record surge of 2,213 cases as of 8pm on Thursday, as Victoria recorded 1510 the same day.