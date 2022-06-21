NSW Union Members Protest Outside State Parliament

NSW private and public sector union members are rallying outside state parliament protesting wages policy which they believe will leave workers in a worse position when inflation hits.

The protests coincide with Treasurer Matt Kean delivering the Perrottet government’s first budget today at 12pm.

Premier Dominic Perrottet had already stated on June 6 that public sector workers will be given a three per cent pay rise in this year’s budget, and could expect another 0.5 increase next year.

However, with inflation hitting at 5.2 per cent, Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey told Sydney Radio 2GB wouldn’t cut it as predictions say inflation could hit seven per cent.

"We are losing skilled teachers, nurses, cleaners and we're going to have more pressure in NSW for services to be provided that we can't retain."

"It's not much to ask and the government needs to act."

