NSW Teachers Vote To Strike Over Low Salaries And Heavy Workloads

Members of the NSW Teachers Federation have voted to walk off the job for 24-hours next Wednesday over better pay and work conditions.

Furthermore, the state's public-school teachers' have also been authorised to walk off school grounds if an NSW government MP enters them.

The move follows the Federation’s state executive meeting on Tuesday, addressing the heavy workload and low salaries teachers have succumbed to for over a decade.

“Effective immediately, should Perrottet government MPS seek to enter our schools, members are authorised to walk out for as long as they remain on site,” their resolution said.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said next week’s strike isn't the only action they are taking.

"The Executive has also determined to ban the implementation on any new government policies and initiatives due for implementation on and from today".

Mr Gavrielatos said teachers were determined to strike, following the government whimsy offer a 2.04 per cent increase to current salaries with no change to the working conditions.

“Acting on uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads is the only way to stop more teachers leaving and attract the people into the profession we need to fix the shortages”.

“If we don’t pay teachers what they are worth, we won’t get the teachers we need,” Mr Gavrielatos said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has urged thee union not to 'threaten action' and disrupt students’ study more than what it has been already this year.

“I really hope that the union leaders think very seriously about the disruption that’s already been in place for our students due to Covid,” she said.

“I will just really implore the union, think about what’s important for our students, work with us, the government … and also be part of the IRC (Industrial Relations Commission) process that is underway … These are the appropriate places to deal with any industrial issues and it shouldn’t be about disrupting students and their education.” - Minister Mitchell

A poll run by the federation, revealed that of the 1000 teachers who participated, at least 70 per cent felt their workload was unmanageable, while nine in 10 felt their pay failed to reflect their expertise.

