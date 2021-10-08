NSW Shadow Health Minister Says The Border Needs Roadmap For Strained Healthcare System

The New South Wales Shadow Health Minister says a roadmap for State Governments and the Commonwealth to work together will help the strained healthcare system on The Border.

Ryan Park says cooperation between different levels of government would make a real difference.

"Commonwealth heavily funds Medicare and helps to fund our access to our GP's and our local health network. We want to see that become a part of the improvements to regional and rural healthcare so those improvements can be experienced by people on the ground" he said.

It comes as the Border Medical Association pushes for a new single campus hospital for Albury-Wodonga.

"We would like to see the government look at the recommendations coming out of this inquiry in some time, and really look to implement them. Because we know for many people in regional and rural New South Wales, there is inadequate access to basic health care needs", he said.

He hopes to shine a light on healthcare in rural and regional New South Wales.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.