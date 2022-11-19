NSW’s Central West Braces For More Flooding Amid Weekend Wild Weather

More than 100 weather warning remain in place across New South Wales while residents are being warned to brace for a weekend of storms and damaging winds.

On Saturday morning, the NSW State Emergence Service (SES) assisted in nine flood rescues in the 24 hours up until 5am and had received 245 further calls for help.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to monitor for record flooding expected at Condobolin in the state’s Central West.

Sandbags and dirt have been used to create a levee to try and reduce the effects of the flooded Lachlan River just out of the central business district, with low-lying homes already inundated.

Currently at 7.37 metres, the river is expected to rise to 7.8 metres on Monday.

SES spokesperson Andrea Cantle said floodwaters still hadn’t receded upstream at Forbes with affected homes and businesses under water for days in what’s been the worst flood in 70 years.

"A lot of floodwater is moving not just along the Lachlan River but in a lot of farmland that's being inundated," Ms Cantle said.

"A lot of communities will be isolated. It's a bit hard to tell where the floodwaters will head to because it's spreading out so much."

SES is once again urging residents to not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

"Across the state, unfortunately we continue to receive calls to rescue people who have driven through floodwater, so we urge drivers to stop, turn around and find another way."

