NSW Residents Warned To Expect More Flooding Despite Rain Easing

Evacuation orders remain in place around New South Wales after heavy rainfall lashed the state over the weekend.

Residents in flood-prone areas around the Hawkesbury River have been told to leave their homes even though the rain has eased with the worst yet to come.

“My message is, please don’t be deceived,” warned Minister Emergency Services for New South Wales Steph Cooke.

“The sun might be out in various parts of the state, we may be seeing some dry conditions at the present, but our rivers continue to rise, and we know that there is another event coming through.

“We may see a reprieve for a few days but … [we] will be heading into some more difficult conditions towards the end of the week,” she said.

There are over 100 flood warnings across New South Wales, including 50 “Watch & Act” listings.

SES performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours to Sunday afternoon, most of which were for people attempting to drive through flood waters.

"We've responded to more than 1000 requests for assistance right across the state," Emily Wells from NSW SES said. "We've seen a number of communities across the Hawkesbury, Dubbo and Wagga who have been issued with emergency warning and advised to evacuate.

Widespread falls of 30 to 50 mm were recorded across “much of” northern and eastern NSW over the weekend, with another 50 to 100 mm smashing the coast, while some of the highest falls hit the Illawarra area, with of up to 120 mm.

