NSW Residents Warned Flooding To Continue Into 2023, Hunt For Missing People Continues

The State Emergency Services is warning of a summer of floods, while the search continues for a feared third missing person.

On Thursday, police appealed for public assistance in locating a man sighted described as being aged in his 20s of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build and fair hair.

The siting of the believed missing person comes after a police officer was assisting an elderly woman trapped in floodwaters at the intersection of Loftus and Parkes Streets in Eugowra about 9.40am Monday (14 November 2022), when she saw the body of a man in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, SES chief Commissioner Carlene Yorke said to the Sydney Morning Herald three years of La Nina rain had left the state vulnerable to more flood events.

“We’ll be in floods for months,” York said.

“Even if it doesn’t rain there will be floods until after Christmas.

“This is the biggest flood event the NSW SES has ever faced.”

Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke said the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting above-median rainfall and wet conditions until at least the end of the year and into 2023.

“Our planning as a government is going right through to February,” she also told the Sydney Morning Herald.

