NSW Records 344 New Cases, Two Deaths As Lockdown Extension Looms

The Delta outbreak continues to become widespread in parts of NSW, with an additional 344 new locally acquired COVID case reported on Wednesday.

At least 65 of the new cases were infectious while in the community.

The two deaths include a man in his 90s and a man in his 30s have died after contracting the virus.

NSW records another high number of cases

Lockdown is likely set to be extended in the Hunter Region, after Newcastle recorded 14 new cases.

Two new cases in Dubbo has resulted in a snap lockdown for the central NSW area, commencing at 1pm.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the man in his 30s who passed away at Northern Beaches Hospital had underlying health conditions, the man in his 90s was not vaccinated.

It pushes the state's total to 91 COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ms Berejiklian remained adamant that this threatening period can be overturned, as the current rate of vaccination sets NSW up to ease lockdown restrictions later this month.

"With 6 million jabs by the end of August, if achieved, there will be opportunities for us in parts of the communities where cases are low and vaccination rates are high for them to do more than they do today," she said.

Stay up to date with the latest on NSW's exposure site list, head to: www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

