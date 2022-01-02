NSW Records 18,278 New Covid Cases & Over 1000 Hospitalisations

New South Wales has recorded 18,278 new Covid cases and two deaths as hospitals state-wide exceed 1000 Covid patients.

There are currently 1,066 people in hospital with the virus and 83 people in intensive care.

This is an increase from 79 to 83 ICU patients since the previous reporting period.

The new numbers come from 90,019 tests returned in the past 24 hours.

Despite the rise in hospitalisations, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has said the health system “remains strong”.

According to Health Minister Brad Hazzard, a large majority of those admitted to ICU with the virus are unvaccinated.

As the number of hospitalisations rise, asymptomatic health workers who have been forced into isolation as close contacts of positive cases will be allowed to leave isolation in what has been deemed “exceptional circumstances”.

The decision to allow asymptomatic staff out of isolation comes as the health system struggles to keep up with the rise in case numbers.

The Public Health Order exemption was given the green light and signed by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday evening.

The staff shortage is putting massive pressure on the already exhausted health system, with blame now being pushed onto NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Premier Perrottet is being blamed for failing to prepare for the fallout of staff and resources due to the Omicron variant.

