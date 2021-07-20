NSW Record 78 New Local COVID Cases As New Exposure Sites Pop Up From Newcastle To Coffs Harbour

NSW has recorded 78 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 27 of those infectious while in the community.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has emphasised the importance of restrictions with two areas of concern in the need to reduce transmission between families and in the workplace.

Sydney removalists linked to Hunter's latest COVID scare

Local Government Areas that are being flagged with a number of cases and exposure sites include Canterbury Bankstown, Hurstville and Kogarah. Residents in these LGA's are being urged to get tested.

"In particular, we want to encourage people living in the Canterbury-Bankstown local government area to please come forward and got tested and also those living around Hurtsville." - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Dr Kerry Chant has said the number of people admitted to hospital are increasing, along with those placed on ventilators and into ICU.

More than 63,000 tests were conducted in the reporting period, with exposure sites expanding some 500 kilometres north of Sydney with the Hoey Moey Bottleshop in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, July 15, along with Al Sultan Butchery in Lakemba from 9-18 July added to the list.

A drive-through testing clinic has now opened at Coffs Harbour International Stadium.

Meanwhile, South Australia are heading into a week’s lockdown from 6pm Tuesday, while Victoria have extended their lockdown a further seven days with 13 new cases reported.

