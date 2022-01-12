NSW Positive RATs Exceed 80,000 As Case Numbers Expected To Blowout

Covid numbers in NSW is expected to soar as the dual reporting system kicks in where rapid antigen test (RAT) results will added along with positive PCR tests.

NSW customer service and digital minister Victor Dominello told the Nine Network on Thursday morning that the number of positive home testing kits registered is already over 80,000.

"As it goes, it is 82,000, but that is 82,000 over 12 days," he clarified.

"We expect to get a high number given that we have provided for people to put their data from 1 January. This is not just people putting in data from yesterday, it is people having rapid antigen tests on the second and third and fourth of January, putting that information in and getting it together. They are high numbers."

Dominello also said that sending a clear message about the importance of reporting a positive result was imperative to getting a clearer understanding of how the virus was trending.

“I accept that it‘s very difficult to police … it’s almost going to be impossible in many ways to enforce,” he told Channel nine.

“It‘s also showing the public that we take this seriously, as a government, as a community, we need to take this seriously.”

Anyone who deliver a positive RAT result is required to declare their result using the Service NSW app or face a $1000 fine.

"But the majority of the states and territories in the country have gone down the path of issuing a fine or putting a fine in place – Tasmania, South Australia, Northern Territory, ACT," Dominello said, "and some have chosen the other path of just saying please do it."

More to come.

