NSW Police Announce Search For William Tyrrell Will End Within Days

Investigators on the William Tyrrell case have revealed that the search for the missing boy will come to a close within the next few days.

NSW Police made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after days of thorough searching.

While the main search will grind to halt, according to a NSW Police Statement, the examination of evidence and soil will go on.

“The NSW Police Force advises current inquiries and search operations being undertaken in the Kendall area are expected to be completed in the coming days,” - NSW Police

“The forensic search, which is being conducted under a coronial order as part of ongoing investigations into the disappearance of William Tyrrell, has been ongoing since Monday, November 15.

“Once the search operation is complete, a team will facilitate a repatriation of the site. Further, forensic examinations of seized items and a significant quantity of soil remain ongoing.”

NSW Police and forensics have been searching through the Kendall, NSW area where Tyrrell was believed to have gone missing from seven years earlier.

The large-scale search has been ongoing for the past month after new information came to light.

According to police, the search has turned up pieces of fabric that investigators have been comparing to the blue and red Spiderman suit Tyrrell was last seen wearing when he disappeared from his foster mother’s home on September 14, 2014.

