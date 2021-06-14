NSW Plagued by a Cocaine Epidemic

Our state's Police Commissioner, Mick Fuller, believes cocaine use is now an epidemic in NSW.

Fuller told Newscorp that the drug is ruining the lives of the middle class across all ages and professions, and is causing as much damage as the drug ice.

He labelled it the ‘silent drug’, as it’s not evident someone has developed an addiction to the drug until it’s too late.

The Commissioner warned that the drug is creating a whole new class of people who will need social assistance because of their addiction, which usually begins after a friend introduces them to it.

Cocaine possession rates have risen 17% annually for the past decade, ice rates in comparison have grown by 11% per year.

