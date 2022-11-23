NSW Nurses And Midwives Strike For 24-Hours Over Staffing Ratios And Pay

Thousands of nurses and midwives across NSW are again walking off the job over better pay and staffing ratios.

It’s the fourth time this year the front-line workers have taken industrial action, calling for improved staffing conditions and a pay rise.

Rallies held from 7am on Wednesday in Sydney and regional centres across the state, hope to gauge the attention of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) general secretary, Shaye Candish said staff were "incredibly burnt out" with many looking to other states where conditions are better.

The NSWNMA is calling for Perrottet to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios as done in several other Australian states.

"Nurses and midwives continue to turn up to work being understaffed and completely overstretched which means that they're not able to deliver the care that their community deserve," Ms Candish said.

"States like Queensland and Victoria are actively encouraging NSW nurses and midwives to go and work interstate because they have provisions like ratios." - NSWNMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish

The Association has confirmed critical services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services during the 24-hour action.

