NSW Notches 6,324 New Cases As QR Codes Return

COVID-19 case numbers is again up over 6,000 daily infections in New South Wales, with an increase in infections leading to hospitalisation.

The coastal state recorded 6,324 new cases in the 24 hours until 8pm last night.

Reports from NSW Health say there's been three more COVID-related deaths.

There are currently 521 in hospital, a slight increased from the 458 on Sunday, 55 people are in intensive care.

The case surge comes as NSW prepare for the return of QR codes among other restrictions.

'Checking-in' has made a comeback for hospitality and retail venues, while the two-square metre rule will also back mandated for venues.

Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the new measures, which became effective on December 27, as a way of slowing down the spread of Omicron.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the entire state will 'likely' get the Omicron virus, with the spread proving difficult to manage.

"Bottom line here is that we would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get Omicron," Mr Hazzard told a press conference.

"We’re all going to get Omicron, and if we’re all going to get Omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccination including our booster."

