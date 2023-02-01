NSW 'Most Wanted' Fugitive Mark Horne Due For Court

One of Australia's most wanted fugitives, Mark Horne has arrived in Sydney, after being found hiding in a Darwin yacht.

The alleged bikie is set to be extradited in New South Wales, after he was captured on the sea vessel leaving for Indonesia last week.

The 32-year-old was arrested last Wednesday, putting an end to months at large.

Detectives begun the search for Horne for the past three months, after he allegedly breached bail in south-west Sydney.

Northern Territory police arrested Horne as the vessel sailed out, finding him with false documents and a large amount of Australia money.

On Friday, Darwin Local Court granted permission for him to be extradited in NSW. He arrived at Sydney Airport on Tuesday night.

Horne faces Sydne court for allegedly breaching two arrest warrants, relating to robbery and assault.

