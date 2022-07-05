NSW Health Minister Issues Grim Warning As Covid Cases Rise

Health authorities have issued a dire warning to New South Wales residents as Covid cases escalate.

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard has urged those in the state eligible for a booster to not wait as the new “pesky little variants” are driving Covid reinfections.

“If you have had two (doses), or one, and you haven’t had your full three, to put it bluntly, you’re crazy,” Mr Hazzard said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, chief health officer Kerry Chant warned hospital admissions could reach numbers seen at the beginning of the year, as the new Omicron strains BA4 and BA5 head towards a peak later this month.

“I’m concerned about this picture,” she said.

Ahead of Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s (ATAGI) meeting on Wednesday, discussing expanding vaccine guidelines, Dr Chant said that it’s already clear two doses are no longer enough.

“Previously, we did tell you to get two doses, and that that will provide protection against Covid,” she said.

“But the virus has changed. So now with Omicron, the evidence is clear that we need three or in some cases four doses to provide the best protection against getting very sick.

“We need to act now to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” she said.

Dr Chant also strongly encouraged people wear face masks on public transport and in other public indoor areas like supermarkets.

The grim warning comes as NSW recorded more than 70,000 cases in the past seven days, with 10,504 positive infections reported on Tuesday.

