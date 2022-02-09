NSW Green Lights Hospital Visits To Dying Patients And Birthing Mothers

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 10,130 new infections detected on Thursday, down 182 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 4,306 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 5,824 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Sadly, another 24 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Border Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Hosptialisations have eased slightly with 1,795 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 121 in intensive care, down from 1,906 and 132 respectively on Wednesday.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 44 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday announced that hospital visitation rules would be relaxed from today.

The updated guidelines were bought in to support patients at the end of their life, those diagnosed with a life-threatening condition or women who are giving birth.

"I know we need to be cautious, but my view is compassion overrides caution in these instances and I'm working very closely with the health system." - Premier Perrottet

The new guidelines require visitors to be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption, and it must be approved as “beneficial for the patient’s emotional or physical wellbeing”.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr