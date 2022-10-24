NSW Floods Turn Fatal As Body Found In Search for Missing Woman

The body of a woman has been located in the state’s Central West after a massive multi-agency search.

NSW Police confirmed on Monday that a body has been found in the search for a woman who was swept into floodwaters north of Mudgee in the NSW central west.

The search began after a Toyota Kruger was swept off the causeway at Cooyal Creek at Gulgon and into floodwaters about 11am yesterday.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers aged 43 and 26 escaped the vehicle and made their way to safety.

While a third passenger, a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out; but could not be located.

A multi-agency search continued about 7am on Monday. Tragically, the body of a woman was located on the riverbank about 9.50am.

Although the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 28-year-old woman.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

