NSW Extends Rural Assistance Grants For Flood Impacted Primary Producers

The New South Wales Premier has announced joint commonwealth rural assistance grants of up to $25,000 to help primary producers affected by ongoing floods in NSW.

Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement while visiting Forbes, in the state's central west where they are anticipating their worst flood in 70 years.

The grants will be made available to primary producers in the 66 local government areas, which have been impacted by flooding events.

"We have extended overnight the number of local government areas covered by natural disaster declaration by an additional 11, taking the total number covered by this event to 66," NSW emergency services minister, Steph Cooke said.

"To give some context, in our February - event, they were just 60 local government areas impacted so this event now eclipses what we have seen earlier this year.

“This funding will help kickstart the clean-up effort for farmers impacted by this severe flooding, many of whom haven’t been able to fully recover from previous storms and floods," Cook said.

“While there’s a long road to recovery ahead, these grants will give famers immediate support to begin cleaning up and start the rebuilding process,” - NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke

Meanwhile, the premier urged everyone across his state to not drive through floodwaters.

“We see too many lives lost because people do not follow that simple rule. As I said yesterday, you would not drive into a bushfire. Do not drive into floodwaters.

Perrottet also announced that 50 ADF personnel have been deployed to provide support in Forbes.

The army have been sent into the flood-impacted region after thousands of locals were forced to evacuate overnight.

"They are a source of inspiration for people on the ground, but they are also providing significant assistance," he said

Black hawk helicopters will also be made available to carry-out night rescues over the next few days.

