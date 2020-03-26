NSW Edging Closer To Full Lockdown

PUSH FOR SHUTDOWNS:

We'll find out soon whether NSW will go into full lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to soar.

No doubt it'll be top of the agenda at today's national cabinet meeting with Victoria also looking to bring in tougher rules.

A third emergency rescue package for businesses will also be considered.

It comes after our deadliest day yet, yesterday our COVID-19 death toll rose by 4.

Australia's national death toll sits at 13.

FINES:

A woman who failed to self-isolate after returning from Bali has copped a $1,000 fine.

Despite getting a warning the 65-year-old was again busted leaving her home near Newcastle.

While a massage parlour in Sydney's CBD was found to still be operating with the owner receiving a $5,000 fine and three staff members fined $1,000.

PROPERTY:

Renters and landlords are keen to learn what the government puts in place for those struggling to make ends meet in NSW.

The National Cabinet is finalising measures to help those who've fallen on tough times as a result of job losses.

Leo Patterson Ross from the Tenants Union of NSW says those paying rent and those with properties both need a lifeline.

TEST KITS:

It's hoped half a million rapid testing kits arriving in Australia next week will help NSW health authorities get the drop on the virus.

The blood tests reportedly can provide a result in 15 minutes and will rolled out in clinical settings to help our first responders and health workers keep an eye on their own well-being.



ISO TV:

Something for the kids to look forward to while in home isolation.

Disney Plus is releasing a new show called Elephant on April 3rd and Meghan Markle is the narrator.

LISTEN HERE:

FOR MORE FROM LISTEN HERE:

