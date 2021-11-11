NSW Covid Cases Increase As Jab Rate Slows

There’s been a slight increase in New South Wales' daily Covid cases with 287 new infections and sadly, two deaths recorded overnight. 

Two hundred and thirty-six are in hospital whilst thirty-four are in the intensive care unit. 

The first dose Covid jab rate has been increasing slowly in the state, now at 94.1%. It means it’s almost certain the unvaccinated population will not gain freedoms until December 15. The double dosed Covid jab rate is at 90.6% in the state and has reached over 90% nationwide. 

11 November 2021

