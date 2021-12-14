NSW Covid Cases Explode As Restrictions Ease

New South Wales cases have exploded overnight with 1360 new infections reported on Wednesday and sadly one death.

It’s the first time in more than two months that infections have spiked into quadruple digits.

The rise from Tuesday's confirmed 804 infections comes amid outbreaks at pubs and clubs across Sydney and Newcastle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Meanwhile, NSW doctors are urging people not to let their guard down as the state eases more Covid restrictions.

Face masks have been scrapped in retail and hospitality venues, QR check ins have been scaled back and density limits have been dropped.

Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy told 2GB's Clinton Maynard that mask rules should have stuck around for a bit longer.

"They're simple things, they're easy things that can help at the moment, especially when there is still some uncertainty with respect to where we are in the whole pandemic and Omicron being the spanner in the works, even though the signals are good."

“Notwithstanding the fact it is coming into summer and it is much more uncomfortable to wear these masks as things get warmer but nevertheless, overall, it is a relatively minor thing that can and has been shown to reduce the transmission of Covid through the community,” he told the program.

It comes as unvaccinated people can now enjoy the same freedoms as those who have been double jabbed.

Fearing the eased restrictions are premature, Dr Moy warns the virus is still around.

"We should still be on our guard and again it is a bit early to be totally relaxing our guard...and sends the wrong message that this pandemic is over, because i think we are seeing in the UK and Germany that it is far from over." - Dr Chris Moy

Meantime, isolation rules for fully vaccinated close contacts are set to be discussed at Wednesday's Covid cabinet meeting.

It's understood several senior ministers want them to only get tested and isolate while waiting for their result, rather than staying in isolation for a set period of time.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr