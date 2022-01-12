NSW Cases Blow Up As Dual Reporting System Launches

New South Wales Covid cases balloon as the dual reporting system of registered positive rapid antigen tests (RAT) and traditional PCR tests kicks into gear.

Health authorities have warned however, that the figure includes positive RATs registered from the past 12 days.

There were 92,264 new infections reported on Thursday and sadly 22 more Covid-related deaths.

This marks the state's deadliest day of the pandemic on record.

The new cases were reported from 61,387 at-home RATs and 30,877 PCR swabs collected from state-run hubs.

Of the RAT results reported about 50,000 were recorded in the past seven days but included in the latest reporting period.

There are currently 2,383 people admitted to hospital with Covid, while 182 of those are in ICU, it is not reported how many are ventilated.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Channel Nine that 82,000 positive RAT results were uploaded to the Service NSW app, since it went live on Wednesday at 9am, with results dating back to January 1.

"We expected a high number given we've provided for people to put in their data from the 1st of January," he told Sunrise.

"The critical part of RAT is to get that data to health and what we want to do is make sure we identify and give healthcare to those most in need.

"Over 99 per cent that get COVID will have mild symptoms and can be treated at home," Dominello said.

"But there will be that 1 per cent that require additional healthcare and if we get that information to health, then we can keep people safer." - Minister Dominello

Currently, more than 93 per cent of NSW residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 95 per cent have received their first dose.

