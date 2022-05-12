NSFW: Madonna Shocks Fans By Releasing X-RATED NFTs

HEADS UP: This article contains explicit content. Discretion is advised.

Madonna has once again got her audience screaming ‘WTF’ with the release of her wild collection of NFTs!

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old songstress debuted the raunchiest non-fungible tokens we’ve seen to date, releasing three videos which include graphic 3D depictions of her own vagina, and animated clips of her giving birth to insects, trees and robotic centipedes.

Honestly, what is going on?!

Find out what pushed Madonna to become one of the most beloved names in music:

Taking to Instagram, the Material Girl singer shared a video which she hoped would explain the concept in a way that’s more palatable for us common folk.

Hint: It was not.

Perhaps the strangest thing about the artworks is, if things go to plan, someone will be able to own them!

They will be going to auction next Wednesday, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to three charities: The Voices of Children Foundation (helping kids in Ukraine), The City of Joy (helping victims of domestic violence in the Republic of Congo) and Black Mama’s Bail Out (which helps incarcerated women of colour).

While we’re still perplexed about what we just saw, it’s good to know it’s for a great cause!

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: