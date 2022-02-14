NRL Boss Warns Of Life Bans For Acts Of Violence In Juniors

NRL boss Peter V'landys will send a warning to rugby juniors who elect to brawl in various competitions.

He wants repeat offenders for fighting incidents to be removed from the game entirely, in an attempt to clean up grassroots competition.

It comes as NSWRL introduced extra security at matches, following multiple incidents of violence that left a dark-stain on the season.

V'Landys told the Daily Telegraph he'll step in if required, with life bans imposed on juniors caught brawling.

"I will support the harshest of penalties, even life bans, for repeat offenders," V’landys said.

"We’d have to look at the legal implications but it’s not going to be tolerated.

"It’s destroying our most valuable asset which is participation and the future of our game."

League legend Phil Gould says he attempted to clean up the issue years ago, as supposed gang violence shadowed the Penrith juniors.

Gould explained in a tweet that the NRL or state-government did not provide adequate funding to resolve the violence.

Experts need to handle this, not club volunteers" Gould said on Twitter.

NSWRL chief executive Dave Trodden said stakeholders of the game must come together to decide on what laws will be in place for future seasons.

"What everybody needs to do, including us, is to access all of these issues in a calm and considered way with input from everybody," Trodden said.

