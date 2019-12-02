Prepare Yourselves, Novak Djokovic Is Coming To Adelaide In 2020

Another massive name has just confirmed they are heading to the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament in January 2020.

World number two Novak Djokovic has signed-on to play alongside other big tennis names, Ash Barty and Alex De Minaur at Memorial Drive, Adelaide.

The international tennis tournament is set to kick off on the 12th and wrap up on the 19th of January.

