Notoriously Private Rob Kardashian Flaunts His New Look At Khloe's Birthday

There's no doubt that Rob Kardashian has been notoriously private over the years, deciding to shy away from the spotlight, unlike his super famous family.

But, he's stepped out of hiding to celebrate sister Khloe's birthday! But what had fans shocked, was that he uploaded a series of candid photos on Instagram from the celebrations.

Here he is catching up with the Lord himself, Scott Disick:

He also looked happy standing alongside Khloe's ex & father of her child, Tristan Thompson and Tristan's friend, Savas Oguz.

He obviously needed to get some pics with his famous siblings. They ARE Kardashians, after all:

Fans flocked to Rob's Instagram to comment on how happy & handsome he's looking:

"Looking good, Rob!"

"Nice to see you smile"

"Rob!!! So freaking handsome!!!!"

We're stoked to see more of Rob and we hope it's just the beginning of more #Robcontent!

