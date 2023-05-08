Not feeling yourself? Getting it out in the open can help.

There’s no doubt that last few years have been challenging for everyone. The pandemic, lockdowns, mounting financial pressures and multiple natural disasters have taken a toll on the mental health and wellbeing of many people.

In 2022, the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare reported that over 2 in 5 Australians aged 16–85 were estimated to have experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life, with 1 in 5 having experienced a mental disorder in the previous 12 months. By 2030, depression is expected to become the largest single healthcare burden.

Mental health concerns, just like physical health concerns, can affect anyone at any time. They don’t discriminate. Even though conversations about mental health and wellbeing are now more mainstream, there are still people who need mental health support who continue to suffer alone.

If you are struggling or need someone to talk to, it’s important to know that there is support available. The national Head to Health phoneline provides access to free, quality local mental health support for anyone who needs it. Services are provided by trained, multidisciplinary professionals, without the need for appointments or GP referrals.

When you call Head to Health on 1800 595 212, Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm (except public holidays), you’ll be put through to a friendly local mental health professional who will take the time to understand your needs and help find the right support for you. Any referral made to other services is done in a way that means you don't have to repeat your story multiple times, to avoid unnecessary distress.

Wherever you are on your mental health journey, Head to Health can help you find the support you need. Visit the Head to Health website to learn more, or to access free mental health resources online.

Note: This is not a crisis service. If you need immediate help or are at risk of harm to yourself or others call 000 now.