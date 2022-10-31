North West & Pals Dressed Up As TLC Right In Time For Fridayz Live

Halloween really takes over Hollywood when it rolls around each year and not only do the grown-ups give us their best outfits, the tiny tots of Tinseltown are really giving them a run for their money!

Right as iconic band TLC are set to arrive in Australia for Fridayz Live, North West and her friends paid homage to them in one of their many outfits this year!

Northy dressed up as Chilli and her friends as T-Boz and the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopez...

Must be great to have your Mum's hair and makeup team on call to sort out your Halloween costume!

You can check out their TikTok here.

Have you got your tickets to Fridayz Live? Get your hands on last-minute ones here.

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: