North Queensland Girls Ready To Run The Footy World

Who runs the footy field? Girls!

The Cowboys are keeping up with the demand for more women in league, announcing there will be a Cowboys Women’s Academy! We are hoping to enter the NRLW world - with sights set for the 2023 season.

The academy is searching for players to train up all across the north. Up to 90 potential future stars to try out from Cairns, Mackay and here in the Ville. Girls from ages 15 years and up are encouraged to get involved



At least 6 sessions a year will be held, the FIRST introductory session will be held in February next year.

You go girls! Kick some butt!

