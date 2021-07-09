North QLD MP Slams Government For Blocking Cairns Man From Seeing Dying Mother

A North Queensland MP is slamming state authorities for blocking a Cairns man from seeing his dying mother.

Anthony McCormick flew into Sydney from Canada, but then claimed he was denied entry into Queensland.

He remains in hotel quarantine, but sadly, his mother lost her battle on Wednesday night.

Federal Member for Herbert, Phillip Thompson says the Queensland Government should be ashamed of itself.

"We've seen movie stars come here and get granted exemptions to come in, but if people are sick and dying and you want to say goodbye to your loved one and you're being told no and rejected, I think that's a hypocrisy," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the exemption request was with New South Wales, however, Mr McCormick said he was waiting on Queensland and had received his NSW exemption.

