North East Youth Climate Summit Kicks Off Today

Today marks the first day of the North East Youth Climate Summit in the Indigo Shire.

The conference will see students and professionals from around NE Victoria, including the Albury-Wodonga area, Indigo, Alpine, Wangaratta, Moira and Towong Shires, come together in a bid to create action plans on emissions.

The event hopes to engage experts and youth in the area to discuss the impacts of climate change in the community.

Co-founder of the Indigo Shire Youth for Climate Action Jessica Morris said the forum is student lead.

"A lot of it is really participant lead, and it’s very collaborative and interactive," she said. “So, there isn't a lot of people standing up front and talking to the students, its mainly the students running themselves through activities"

Based on OzGREEN's Youth Leading the World model, participants will engage in lots of games, small group discussions/planning, and all directed by the interests and concerns of the young people involved.

The Summit concludes on Wednesday with a Community Forum, where participants will have the opportunity to share their learnings and action plans with community members who may be able to help them implement their plans.

