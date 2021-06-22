North Australian Festival of Arts 2021

NAFA 2021

Townsville’s premier Arts and Cultural Festival is back in 2021!

Townsville City Council will presents North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA), taking place in Townsville from 2 July to 1 August 2021.



The month-long celebration of artistic, cultural and lifestyle events features the Northern Fringe Festival,

Ephemera, Pop-Up North Queensland (PUNQ),and the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM).

The annual Arts and Cultural Festival showcases Northern Australia’s melting pot of creativity.

Townsville will come alive again with cabaret, theatre, comedy, dance, exhibitions, concerts and more.

Check out the program here and book your tickets now!