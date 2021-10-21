Normani Has Apparently Been Sitting On A Bunch Of New Music

Queen Normani has just revealed that she’s been sitting on a bucket load of new music and we don’t’ know whether feel excited or betrayed!

While fans have been waiting patiently for Normani to drop some new bangers, she’s actually had two to three what are bound to be epic new albums hidden away.

After a gruelling two-year wait, Normani finally followed chart topping hit “Motivation” with “Wild Side” which was brutal enough, but knowing she’s had a bunch of new music in her pocket this whole time is simply too much!

Normani jumped onto the Mid-day Shenanigans With Poet show on Tuesday, where she dropped the massive bombshell on her unsuspecting fanbase.

The former Fifth Harmony singer tells the host “I’ve been sitting on – I have probably two, three albums worth of music.”

Yes, we are SHOOK.

Catch up on the latest music goss, news and interviews below...

Normani does go on to explain why this new music hasn’t been released to her legions of loyal fans and TBH, we kind of get it.

Apparently, she’s been keeping her new music under wraps because of her “insecurities” and is often “very critical” of herself.

On the bright side, she did serve us up a glimmer of hope in the form of a potential album release date.

Apparently, she plans to drop one of her three new albums at “the top of the year” and that she plans to release a bunch of singles in the lead up to make sure her fans don’t have to suffer through “another drought”.

Not only are we getting some fresh new hits, we are also in for one hell of a tour so ready yourselves for a full year of Queen Normani!

Tune into the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.