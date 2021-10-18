Non-Essential Retail To Open This Week

The easing of restrictions was announced

Non-essential retail stores in the Territory will be free to reopen their doors to customers from Friday under changes to the ACT’s COVID roadmap.

The ACT Government announced the decision on Tuesday morning, bringing forward their reopening to 11:59pm this Thursday 21 October.

Businesses providing essential retail under a click and collect model will also be able open their doors for instore shopping from Friday.

Stores will need to abide by the 1 person per 4 square metre rule.

The decision was made after the ACT reached 80% double dose vaccination rates in the population aged 12+ on Monday afternoon.

18 October 2021

