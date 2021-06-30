Nominate A Great Local Business Before July 12

It's easy to complain, but important to congratulate! There’s no better time to give back to your beloved, local businesses.

If you know a small business that goes above and beyond for their customers or are committed to making our community a better place, show them some appreciation!

Nominate an outstanding local business for the Telstra Best of Business Awards before the July 12 deadline!

The Telstra Best of Business Awards celebrates the heart and soul of small, Australian businesses with under 200 employees.

With 8 new categories to fall into, nominate a deserving business so they can be recognised for what they do best!

By entering, these small businesses will gain some valuable perspective and insight into the business world.

If selected as a finalist or a winner, there’ll be a whole new world of opportunities for success and growth with access to a network of distinguished business minds.

Do you think your own business fits into one of these categories? Then back yourself!

Get your own nomination in for the Telstra Best of Business Award online before July 12.

No matter what your business is, no matter where your office is, you’ll fit right into one of the 8 Award categories.

Let's boost the positivity within our community by recognising the greatness within local business.

Entries for the Telstra Best of Business Awards close on July 12, so start nominating today!