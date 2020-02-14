No Plans This Weekend? Head To Carrara Night Markets!

If you're looking for something to do on you Friday & Saturday nights that's great for the whole family, then make sure you head on over to the Carrara Night Markets!

Carrara Markets is now equally as famous by night as it is by day, with The Night Market – a combination of delicious food and drink, live entertainment, family fun and a host of market stalls. With over 30 cafes, festive food tents and bars, a 36 hole mini-golf, kids rides plus bands and buskers, this lively event is jam-packed with plenty of fun for the whole family!

Entry is $3 at the door, which gives you a $4 voucher to use inside the markets.

The Carrara Night Markets are on every Friday & Saturday 5pm-9pm

