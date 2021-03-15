No Hard Feelings As Taylor Swift Applauds Harry Styles At The Grammys

It was the relationship that the tabloids loved to talk about, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. While most people were thinking it would be awkward with both of the stars appearing at this year's Grammy Awards, that wasn't the case.

In fact, it was quite the opposite.

As Harry picked up the award for 'Best Pop Solo', Taylor was one of the first to give him a standing ovation, smiling the whole time.

Both seem to have moved on and are in better places in their lives!

