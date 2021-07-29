Ninja Warrior Star Says They're In Talks To Turn It Into An Olympic Sport

Ninja Warrior could be an Olympic sport someday, a former Olympian has revealed

The TV show sport, derived from a Japanese version of the game, has become a household favourite in Australia since it's release in 2017, but could it translate to the international sporting stage?

Former Olympian and decorated Ninja Warrior champion Olivia Vivian has revealed on Halfternoons they are in fact in talks to make that a reality

