Ninja Warrior’s Alex Reveals Which Obstacle To Overcome To Make The Finals

Hint: it's red.

Article heading image for Ninja Warrior’s Alex Reveals Which Obstacle To Overcome To Make The Finals

Channel 9

With the 2020 Ninja Warrior finals just around the corner, it’s safe to say that the question on everyone’s minds is who will make it?

Well, Alex Bigg aka Big Ninja revealed the exact obstacle contestants need to overcome in order to make it into the final round.

Tune in below to find out who makes it & what it is!

4 August 2020

