This morning on the Hit Network Nikki Webster revealed she was surprised by her 'Masked Singer' clues, leading us to believe the celebrities don't actually voice them themselves.

She also revealed what it was like to 'introduce herself' to judge Lindsay Lohan and what her first impressions were!

Find out the clues Nikki was surprised with below:

