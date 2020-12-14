Nikki Webster Confirms She'd Appear As The Next Bachelorette

It's been a particularly tough 12 months for our Australian icon and national sweetheart Nikki Webster. After splitting with her husband Matthew last year, the star has revealed she's ready to find love again.

But not just anywhere.

'Australia's next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!' she told Woman's Day.

Oh yes Nikki, we could imagine.

'You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred percent I'm there - how else do you meet men these days? I'm not one of those people who says "I'm not doing (reality TV) again," I love supporting the entertainment industry,' she revealed.

It's been an interesting year for Channel 10 as well with sisters Elly and Becky not bringing in the massive audience viewing figures they were hoping for. Popping Nikki in as our next Bachie girl would give us some Sophie Monk/Georgia Love vibes and we are here for it.

Regardless, life is about to get super exciting for Nikki as she brings Dance Moms to Australia. While production has been put on hold due to COVID, we cannot WAIT to see the Aussie version of this show!

