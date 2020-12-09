Nightclubs return to the Capital

Canberrans will soon be able to enjoy a boogie on a night out.

From 12pm Friday 11 December nightclubs across the ACT will be permitted to reopen their dancefloors to a maximum of 25 people.

Capacity rules for nightclubs will be in line with other licensed premises.

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said while dancing at licensed venues is permitted, subject to these conditions, the requirement for patrons to remain seated while drinking in an indoor space remains at this time.

“ACT venues tend to have smaller dance spaces, which is why the overall number of people permitted in a dance space is 25 people, but a greater density of patrons in these spaces is allowed,” Dr Johnston said.

“While these rules may be a little different than in other jurisdictions, these restrictions can best support ACT licensed venues while maintaining appropriate public health measures.” She added.