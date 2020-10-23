Nicki Minaj Posts First Glimpse At Baby Son

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently welcomed her first child and while the pregnancy came as a surprise and the details around the birth have been a little slow, we've now got the first glimpse at her son.

Nicki posted a pic of her bub's foot on her Instagram to wish her partner a happy anniversary and no doubt celebrate their little creation.

Fans of Nicki have been waiting patiently after Cardi B hinted the frenemies could be working on a song together... which would be... interesting.

The pair are both mothers now, so perhaps this means they'll bury the hatchet?

