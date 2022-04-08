Nicki Minaj Perfectly Impersonates Adele In New Carpool Karaoke

After a two-year break, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke has made it's return with a guest who has given us all of the lols.

Nicki Minaj!

Nicki joined James for a spin around the block and even gave us a HILARIOUS impersonation of Adele after the singer gave us her own rendition of Nicki's 'Monster' rap in her own episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Check it out below!

We can't wait to see who appears on the show next!

