Nicki Minaj Drops Her Very Own Flavour Of Potato Chips

She's a rapper, an icon and now she's the face of her very own flavour of chippies... Nicki Minaj!

Nicki dropped her flavour - 'Barbie-Que Truffle - with crisp company rap snacks (how appropriate) and her fans, affectionately known as 'The Barbs' are loving the inclusion in the name!

When talking about the collab, Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said "Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

One question though, are they as good as Hamish and Andy's Gravy Chip? Hmm... we'll be the judge of that!

