Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month With a BIG Announcement About Spongebob

One of the best things about our childhood was Spongebob Squarepants, and one of the best things about my adulthood is finding this out.

We are currently smack bang in the middle of Pride Month, and in celebration, Nickelodeon made a big announcement around one of our favourite characters we had growing up as a kid.

Last night they took to Twitter to announce that Spongebob was a part of their LGBTQ+ community.

There was a celebration from fans in the comments, but some were keen to point out that although this has definitely been referenced in past episodes, why had it taken so long for it to be officially announced?

We don’t care how long it took, you do you, Spongebob!

As you can imagine, the internet had a meltdown:



