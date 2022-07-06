Nick Kyrgios To Face ACT Court Over Alleged Assault On Former Girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios will face court in Australia next month accused of assaulting a former girlfriend.

The 27-year-old is listed to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court on August 2.

ACT Police issued a statement revealing Kyrgios’ alleged crime.

“ACT policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT magistrates court on 2 August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” a spokesperson said.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail.

Kyrgios, who is chasing a career-best grand slam semi-final berth, will continue to compete, Wimbledon organisers have confirmed.

A statement was released from an All-England Club spokesperson, with no other comment from the competition has been issued.

“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment,” the statement said.

“We are in touch with Nick’s team, and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow.”

Kyrgios was approached by media while on the practice courts at Wimbledon, making no comment on the allegations.

The world number 40 meets Chilean Cristian Garen on court one on Wednesday evening.

It will be the second time Kyrgios reaches the final eight at Wimbledon and comes during a week where he had already made headlines at the tournament.

In round one, he was fined for spitting in the direction of a spectator, while in his third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyrgios was again fined for an audible obscenity.

