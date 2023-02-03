Nick Kyrgios Pleads Guilty To Assault Charge

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner, after admitting to shoving her over two years ago.

The 27-year-old was in Canberra caught, fighting to have the allegations dismissed on mental health grounds.

He has escaped criminal conviction, after Magistrate Glenn Theakston called the incident "a single act of stupidity or frustration".

In January 2021, Kyrgios pushed Chiara Passari onto the pavement during an argument in Canberra, the court heard.

His lawyer told a previously adjourned court that Kyrgios' mental health history has been prevalent since 2015, referring to public statements.

In February last year, Kyrgios opened up about his well-being, revealing he was at an all time low.

"I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends," he wrote on Instagram.

"I felt as if I couldn't talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive."

On Friday, he court found he is not currently suffering a significant depressive illness.

The Australian player's start to the season was cut short due to injury, withdrawing from Australian Open because of an injured knee.

